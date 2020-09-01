President of Kyrgyzstan inspects digitalization of school education system

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the process of digitalization of the school education system through the example of the capital’s school No. 87. The Information Policy Department of the Presidential Administration reported.

Director of the school, Zhanyl Isanova, told about introduction of digital technologies into the learning process. The school has an electronic student attendance record system (turnstile), an electronic diary of students’ progress has been introduced. Full-fledged conditions have been created for conducting online classes taking into account the current epidemiological situation; classrooms are equipped with interactive whiteboards.

All the necessary sanitary requirements have been taken into account for the first graders who started their education directly at school. They will be seated in a classroom with observance of social distance — one person at a desk.

In a conversation with first grade students, the head of state congratulated them on the Day of Knowledge, noting that the beginning of learning at school is a new page in their lives.

«This is an important and festive day for you. You have started a journey along a long, difficult, but interesting and necessary path of knowledge. Good luck and patience,» Sooronbai Jeenbekov wished.

In addition, the president got acquainted with the process of online education of students of the 2nd and 7th grades, talked with them and wished them success. He noted that education is forced to be carried out online at all schools of the country due to the pandemic. This is done to protect the health of children.

With the situation fully stabilized, children will soon be able to attend school as usual. Sooronbai Jeenbekov

The President talked with the teaching staff of the school, congratulated them on the start of the new academic year.

The school staff voiced problematic issues that concern teachers. They talked about the provision with housing and the lack of educational places for schoolchildren.

The president announced plans to increase the allocated funds for mortgage lending to employees of budget-funded sectors, including teachers.

At the same time, he said that teachers’ salaries did not allow all of them to buy housing taking a mortgage. Therefore, salary increases are still a pressing issue. The head of state stressed that despite the increase in teachers’ salaries by 30 percent last year, this is not enough.

President Sooronbai Jeenbekov also assured that construction of an additional school building for students of 1-4 grades would begin in the near future.