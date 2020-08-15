At least 13 judges of local courts appointed in Kyrgyzstan

A number of judges of local courts have been appointed in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the president reported.

The Council for Selection of Judges submitted proposals to the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov for appointment of judges on 14 candidates to the local courts of the country.

One candidate among them was recommended for vacancy in the Naryn Regional Court, one — in Jalal-Abad City Court and one — in the Osh City Court, nine candidates — in the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek, one candidate — in the Oktyabrsky and one — in the Pervomaisky District Courts of the capital.

Taking into account the materials submitted by the relevant government agencies, the head of state agreed with the Council’s proposals on 13 candidates.

After examining the materials on one of the candidates for the position of a judge of the local court, the President returned the materials on this candidate to the Council.

By the first decree, Mamasadyk Japarov and Miran Shermatov were appointed to the posts of judges of the local courts for the first time for a period of five years.

By the second decree, the appointed judges were sent for exercising judicial powers:

To the Osh City Court:

Mamasadyk Japarov;

To the Jalal-Abad City Court:

Miran Shermatov.

Other decrees appointed the selected 11 judges to the positions before reaching the age limit and sent for exercising judicial powers:

To the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek:

Chyngyz Adamkulov;

To the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek:

Damira Orozova;

To the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek:

Zhyldyz Ibraimova;

Almaz Kasymbekov;

Gulzat Saadabaeva;

Gulmira Sargaldakova;

Zhypar Sabyrova;

Asel Smailova;

Gaukhar Turgunbekova;

Sanzhar Chotonov;

Galina Shin.

The decrees come into force on the day of their signing.