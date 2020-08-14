16:27
State Material Reserves Fund to buy drugs to fight COVID-19

The strategic stock of drugs will be purchased by September. The head of the Department for Strategic Analysis, Public Procurement and External Relations of the State Material Reserves Fund of Kyrgyzstan, Chingiz Nainbaev, told at a briefing.

According to him, a special commission has been created that determines the positions and list of medicines to fight coronavirus.

«In order to prepare for the second wave of coronavirus, the fund has been instructed to purchase medicines. They will be enough for 15,000 patients. At the moment, the procurement procedure is underway,» Chingiz Nainbaev said.
link: https://24.kg/english/162562/
views: 75
