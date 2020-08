U.S. dollar has appreciated by 70 tyiyns over the week and exceeded 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan.

Today the American currency is bought for 77.8-77.9 soms, and sold for 78.2-78 soms. During the day, it appreciated by 20-30 tyiyns.

The nominal rate was set by the National Bank at 78 soms (0.18 percent growth).

The Russian ruble also slightly appreciated. Today it is bought for 1.06-1,065 soms, and sold for 1,075-1,082 soms. The official rate is 1,0597 soms (0.32 percent drop).