Exchange rate of U.S. dollar reaches 78 soms in Kyrgyzstan

U.S. dollar continues appreciating in Kyrgyzstan. Over the past day, its selling rate reached 78 soms.

Today the American currency is bought for 77.5-77.6 soms, and sold — for 77.9-78 soms. During the day, it has grown by other 20 tyiyns.

The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 77.61 soms (0.25 percent growth).

The Russian ruble also slightly appreciated. Today it is bought for 1,055-1,058 soms, and sold for 1,069-1,075 soms. The official exchange rate is 1,0609 soms (growth of 1.1 percent).
