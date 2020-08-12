President Sooronbai Jeenbekov rotates judges

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov has rotated some judges. Press service of the head of state reported.

The President signed a decree on the transfer of individual judges of local courts on the basis of the proposal of the Council of Judges.

Abdimitalip Abylakimov was transferred from the Jalal-Abad Regional Court to the Batken Regional Court, and Sultangazy Zhoroev was transferred, on the contrary, from the Batken Regional Court to the Jalal-Abad one.

The press service clarified that in accordance with the Constitutional Law on the Status of Judges of the Kyrgyz Republic, such a transfer (rotation) procedure is carried out only with the mutual consent of the judges.

The decree comes into force from the date of its signing.