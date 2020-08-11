President of Kyrgyzstan visits Family Medicine Center No. 8

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov got acquainted with the progress of digitalization in the field of medicine and social protection of the population using the example of the Family Medicine Center (FMC) No. 8, as well as the social protection system of Sverdlovsky district of the capital. Press service of the head of state reported.

This FMC has introduced an electronic queue system and electronic patients’ medical files. This allowed people to significantly save time and reduce queues in the corridors.

The Minister of Health, Sabirzhan Abdikarimov, informed that another FMC in the capital has introduced an electronic appointment with a doctor system, and medical personnel have learned how to fill out patients’ files online.

Sooronbai Jeenbekov noted that the changes associated with digitalization are felt primarily in the spheres of education, health care and social protection.

He stated that citizens’ dissatisfaction with the government in most cases arises from the low quality of the state services provided, excessive red taping.

The head of state stressed that digitization will eliminate the human factor, reduce corruption in the provision of services to the population and eliminate the shadow turnover of funds in government structures.

The President also got acquainted with the progress of digitization of the social protection system using the example of the work of the Sverdlovsky District State Administration of the capital of the country.

The head of the Social Development Department of the Sverdlovsky district, Zhamilakhan Dzhunusalieva, informed that the Automated Information System (AIS) «Social passport of a low-income family» has been introduced and is successfully functioning in the district.

«This system automatically calculates subsidies and benefits, forms a unified database of recipients, which makes it possible to improve targeting of social benefits and exclude pseudo-needy citizens from the list,» the message says.

To date, work continues on the launch of «Social passport of a low-income family» AIS in other districts of the capital.