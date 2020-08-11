Bride kidnapping in Bishkek: Suspect placed in pretrial detention center

Suspect in bride kidnapping has been placed in the pretrial detention center 1 for two months in Bishkek. Law enforcement agencies informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek. Two more suspects — the suspect’s sister and his relative — were placed under house arrest.

The Pervomaisky district police department confirmed the information that the suspect was taken into custody.

A 21-year-old girl was kidnapped in Bishkek and brought to Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region. Relatives of the abducted girl could not find her for a long time. As a result, the police detained three suspects. Relatives of the suspect ask to write a countering statement.