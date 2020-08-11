Modern Public Service Center opened in Kurama village in Chui region

A modern Public Service Center has been opened in Kurama village, Panfilov district, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the State Registration Service reported.

Earlier, the regional departments of passportisation and registration of the population and the registry offices, the cash desks and the notary offices were located in different premises and buildings; there were no conditions for both visitors and employees. Therefore, many residents of Panfilov district turned to the Public Service Centers in Shopokov town or in Bishkek city.

The new Public Service Center has an area of ​​300 square meters, a parking lot, an air conditioning and video surveillance system; conditions have been created there for people with disabilities.

Residents of Panfilov district will be provided with 36 types of registration services.

The center has an electronic queue system.

The SRS added that it is planned to open new public service centers in Kochkor village of Naryn region and Suzak village in Jalal-Abad region during 2020.