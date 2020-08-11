Three more day patient hospitals temporarily closed in Bishkek

Three more day patient hospitals have been closed in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall of Bishkek reports.

It is noted that more and more townspeople began to recover, there are a few patients in some hospitals, or there are none at all.

Yesterday, the day hospitals have received the lowest number of people ever — 733, and on the night of August 9-10, only 42 people have turned to the night hospitals.

To optimize costs and save human resources for the autumn-winter period, some day patient hospitals with the least number of visits are temporarily closed. The hospital at the premises of a municipal bakery in the 12th microdistrict switched to round-the-clock work. Day patient hospital at school No. 38 in Alamedin-1 microdistrict, night hospitals at CONSUL restaurant and the DSK sports complex no longer accept patients. They are temporary closed.

All the medical equipment, beds and other equipment have been disinfected. Everything was handed over for safekeeping.

The rest of the hospitals are still operating as before.

During the month of operation of day and night hospitals, 97,891 people have received assistance and support from doctors, 503 patients have been hospitalized.