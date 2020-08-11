At least 503,200 Kyrgyzstanis receive state allowances

At least 503,200 people receive state allowances in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development reported.

Most of them receive monthly allowances «ui-bulogo komok» (paid to children from low-income families) — 339,200 people. Its average size is 868.8 soms.

Other 96,700 are persons who are not eligible for pension benefits. They are paid a social allowance in the amount of 3,029.8 soms.

The number of recipients of «balaga suyunchu» at the birth of a child was 67,300 people.

As of July 1, at least 3,803.5 million soms have been allocated from the state budget for payment of state allowances. At least 1,735.7 billion soms of the sum have been allocated for «ui-bulogo komok», social benefits — 1,795.9 billion soms, and «balaga suyunchu» — 271.9 million soms.