Two-week garbage collection campaign starts at Lenin Peak

A two-week campaign for cleaning up household rubbish started at Lenin Peak in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture reported.
«As a result of mountaineering tourism at Lenin Peak, a huge amount of household waste appeared there, which has been accumulating since Soviet times. The task was set to organize seasonal garbage collection, to ensure maintenance of the proper sanitary condition of the camps and organizing control over the environmental situation,» the head of the Association of Tour Operators Vladimir Komissarov noted.