Two-week garbage collection campaign starts at Lenin Peak

A two-week campaign for cleaning up household rubbish started at Lenin Peak in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Culture reported.

Donors have allocated 17,620 dollars for the campaign. The funds will be spent on food, accommodation and payment for the services of mountaineers-guides, transportation of the collected garbage from the peak to the landfill in Daroot-Korgon village, as well as the purchase of bags, gloves and other necessary equipment.

«As a result of mountaineering tourism at Lenin Peak, a huge amount of household waste appeared there, which has been accumulating since Soviet times. The task was set to organize seasonal garbage collection, to ensure maintenance of the proper sanitary condition of the camps and organizing control over the environmental situation,» the head of the Association of Tour Operators Vladimir Komissarov noted.