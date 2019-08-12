Military climbers from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Uzbekistan conquer Lenin Peak

Military climbers of three countries — Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Uzbekistan — completed Lenin Peak ascent. Press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

They conquered the height of 7,134 meters on August 8, taking the route on July 23. «In memory of the ascent, the athletes hoisted their national flags at the peak and set up a commemorative plaque there. All team members are professional climbers and have undergone appropriate training,» the message says.

As noted, the main goal of the group climbing is to strengthen friendly ties, exchange climbing techniques, promote and develop mountaineering in the Armed Forces of the CIS countries. It was held within the decision of the CIS Council of Heads of State and was dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.