New virus spreads in China: 60 people get infected, 7 die

New tick-borne virus has been reported in China. At least 60 people have got infected, 7 have died.

Chinese scientists have announced danger of another infection that could threaten the human population. It is the so-called SFTS virus, the source of which are ticks. Then it spreads between people in close contact.

According to Global Times media outlet, SFTS is localized mainly in the eastern regions of the country, primarily in Jiangsu province (capital — Nanjing) on ​​the coast of the Yellow Sea. At least 37 people have been recently diagnosed with new virus there. Other 23 patients were found in the neighboring Anhui province.

The full name of this virus is severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome. Thrombocytopenia is a lack of platelets in the blood, which is accompanied by problems with stopping bleeding.

This virus was first detected back in 2009. According to a woman who had recovered from SFTS, she had a fever and severe cough. The tests showed a low level of white blood cells and platelets in her blood. Other symptoms of the disease are vomiting, diarrhea, organ failure.

According to some reports, besides humans, ticks can infect other mammals — hedgehogs, mice, cats, and others with SFTS.

Chinese doctors say that the main source of the spread of the infection is tick bites. However, it can potentially be transmitted from person to person — through blood or mucous discharge. There’s no need to panic over such virus contagion, they say.