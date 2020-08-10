10:18
USD 77.05
EUR 91.17
RUB 1.05
English

New virus spreads in China: 60 people get infected, 7 die

New tick-borne virus has been reported in China. At least 60 people have got infected, 7 have died.

Chinese scientists have announced danger of another infection that could threaten the human population. It is the so-called SFTS virus, the source of which are ticks. Then it spreads between people in close contact.

According to Global Times media outlet, SFTS is localized mainly in the eastern regions of the country, primarily in Jiangsu province (capital — Nanjing) on ​​the coast of the Yellow Sea. At least 37 people have been recently diagnosed with new virus there. Other 23 patients were found in the neighboring Anhui province.

The full name of this virus is severe fever with thrombocytopenia syndrome. Thrombocytopenia is a lack of platelets in the blood, which is accompanied by problems with stopping bleeding.

This virus was first detected back in 2009. According to a woman who had recovered from SFTS, she had a fever and severe cough. The tests showed a low level of white blood cells and platelets in her blood. Other symptoms of the disease are vomiting, diarrhea, organ failure.

According to some reports, besides humans, ticks can infect other mammals — hedgehogs, mice, cats, and others with SFTS.

Chinese doctors say that the main source of the spread of the infection is tick bites. However, it can potentially be transmitted from person to person — through blood or mucous discharge. There’s no need to panic over such virus contagion, they say.
link: https://24.kg/english/162017/
views: 63
Print
Related
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Algorithm for arrivals through airports changed
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
10 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Nine more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
425 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 39,587 in total
517 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
At least 22 out of 9,000 prisoners in Kyrgyzstan tested for COVID-19
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19 million people globally
17 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
Four more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
10 August, Monday
10:11
At least 420 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in country from Moscow At least 420 Kyrgyzstanis arrive in country from Moscow
10:03
COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan: Algorithm for arrivals through airports changed
09:54
New virus spreads in China: 60 people get infected, 7 die
09:16
Medical workers arrived in Kyrgyzstan to provide assistance awarded
9 August, Sunday
13:00
Violinist from Kyrgyzstan wins over Mexico, which became his second home
8 August, Saturday
14:33
Government instructs to provide hospitals with alternative energy sources
14:09
Injured in incidents on border with Tajikistan received assistance
13:08
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 19.3 million people globally
13:02
10 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:58
Nine more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan