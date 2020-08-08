12:35
USD 77.05
EUR 91.17
RUB 1.05
English

Bottom of Issyk-Kul lake cleared of fishing nets, household waste

Employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan, together with Clean Issyk-Kul Public Foundation, cleaned the fishing areas on the southern coast of Issyk-Kul lake. Press service of the state agency reported.

More than 100 abandoned fishing nets of various sizes have been collected from the surface. Their total length exceeds 10 kilometers.

«The low price and wide availability of the nets leads to the fact that fishermen do not remove them even after the end of the catch. Abandoned nets are dangerous for migratory birds and other inhabitants of the lake,» the press service of the agency noted.

The underwater and coastal zone of Issyk-Kul lake has been cleared of garbage, solid household and other waste. In total, more than 3 tons of garbage have been collected. It was handed over for recycling to Ikhsan Eco-Group LLC in Balykchy.
link: https://24.kg/english/161959/
views: 122
Print
Related
At least 320 concentrators delivered to Issyk-Kul region for week
Tons of garbage, 10 km of fishing nets picked up from surface of Issyk-Kul
Daughter of President of Azerbaijan inscribes poem to Issyk-Kul lake
Rescuers find body of drowned man in Issyk-Kul lake
Storm in Issyk-Kul region hits Solnyshko resort
Issyk-Kul resorts without sewage treatment plants to be closed
Exceedance of permissible concentration of harmful substances in Issyk-Kul found
Four Kyrgyzstanis to try to swim across Issyk-Kul Lake
Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev shows beauty of Issyk-Kul Lake
President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov spends vacation on Issyk-Kul Lake
Popular
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm found on territory of Bishkek FEZ
Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Second peak incidence forecast for October
Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed Regular flights with Turkey and UAE resumed
8 August, Saturday
12:19
Head of State Tax Service Department dies of pneumonia Head of State Tax Service Department dies of pneumonia
12:10
Wrestler Muslim Evloyev not found among militants killed in Ingushetia
11:46
All sanitary control posts at entrances and exits from Bishkek removed
11:21
Bottom of Issyk-Kul lake cleared of fishing nets, household waste
11:12
Emergencies Ministry examines state of high altitude lakes in Kyrgyzstan
7 August, Friday
17:31
Zhenish Razakov asks to punish Kursan Asanov to fullest extent of law
16:09
Freestyle wrestler representing Kyrgyzstan killed in Ingushetia