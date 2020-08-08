Bottom of Issyk-Kul lake cleared of fishing nets, household waste

Employees of the State Agency for Environmental Protection and Forestry of Kyrgyzstan, together with Clean Issyk-Kul Public Foundation, cleaned the fishing areas on the southern coast of Issyk-Kul lake. Press service of the state agency reported.

More than 100 abandoned fishing nets of various sizes have been collected from the surface. Their total length exceeds 10 kilometers.

«The low price and wide availability of the nets leads to the fact that fishermen do not remove them even after the end of the catch. Abandoned nets are dangerous for migratory birds and other inhabitants of the lake,» the press service of the agency noted.

The underwater and coastal zone of Issyk-Kul lake has been cleared of garbage, solid household and other waste. In total, more than 3 tons of garbage have been collected. It was handed over for recycling to Ikhsan Eco-Group LLC in Balykchy.