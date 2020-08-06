13:21
USD 76.90
EUR 91.06
RUB 1.05
English

Government promises to renovate all dilapidated schools by end of 2020

The Government of Kyrgyzstan, despite the difficult situation, promises to renovate dilapidated buildings of schools by the end of 2020. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, funds for repair work have already been found.

«COVID-19 has made its own adjustments to the country’s budget. However, it was necessary to solve the problem of dilapidated schools in any situation. By the end of the year, we plan to complete the renovation of schools recognized as dangerous for students. Active work is underway at these facilities,» the head of Government said.
link: https://24.kg/english/161760/
views: 95
Print
Related
Kyrgyz schools lack more than 2,000 teachers
Online school enrollment system resumes work in Kyrgyzstan
Over 50 schools and kindergartens to be repaired in Bishkek
School fees: Education Ministry develops tool for tracking money online
105 million soms to be spent on overhaul of schools, kindergartens in Bishkek
Government of Kyrgyzstan promises to repair dilapidated schools in 2020
Prime Minister promises no dilapidated schools in Kyrgyzstan in 2020
Non-governmental foundations at schools may be closed
More than a half of Bishkek schools built 70 years ago
At least 60 percent of schools in Bishkek built over 50 years ago
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek Working hours of transport, cafes and shopping centers extended in Bishkek
6 August, Thursday
13:04
Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident Border Service of Kyrgyzstan reports on border incident
12:55
Court recovers 10,000 soms from former prosecutor of Kyrgyzstan
12:45
Conflict occurs on Kyrgyz-Tajik border, border guard wounded
12:40
Kyrgyzstan hosts World Breastfeeding Week
12:26
Government promises to renovate all dilapidated schools by end of 2020