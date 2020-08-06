Government promises to renovate all dilapidated schools by end of 2020

The Government of Kyrgyzstan, despite the difficult situation, promises to renovate dilapidated buildings of schools by the end of 2020. The Prime Minister Kubatbek Boronov announced at a briefing.

According to him, funds for repair work have already been found.

«COVID-19 has made its own adjustments to the country’s budget. However, it was necessary to solve the problem of dilapidated schools in any situation. By the end of the year, we plan to complete the renovation of schools recognized as dangerous for students. Active work is underway at these facilities,» the head of Government said.