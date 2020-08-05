17:33
President Jeenbekov expresses condolences over explosion in Beirut

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to the head of Lebanon Michel Aoun over casualties as a result of explosion in Beirut.

«On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and on my own behalf, I express deep condolences in connection with the human losses as a result of the explosion in the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The Kyrgyz people wish resilience to the relatives of the victims and share the bitterness of the irreparable loss. I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured,» the telegram says.

Recall, a powerful explosion occurred in the area of ​​the port in Beirut, as a result of which at least 73 people have died, more than 3,700 have been injured.

The exact reasons have not yet been found out, but the Lebanese President Michel Aoun said that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stored in a warehouse in the port — this substance can be used for blasting work, as well as nitrogen fertilizer.
