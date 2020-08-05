Russian health workers: Kyrgyz doctors have mastered treatment of COVID-19

Kyrgyz doctors have mastered treatment of COVID-19. The Deputy Minister of Health of Bashkortostan Yevgeny Kustov stated.

A group of Russian doctors headed by him has visited almost all regions of the country.

«We have visited medical institutions in Issyk-Kul, Naryn, Chui, Osh, Jalal-Abad regions, as well as in Osh and Bishkek cities. We gave recommendations on the correct conducting of anti-epidemic measures. However, we noticed that Kyrgyz doctors have mastered the treatment of COVID-19 very well. The medical institutions that we visited had enough medicines and medical equipment,» the medical worker said.

Yevgeny Kustov stressed that, despite the slowdown in the epidemiological situation, some restrictive measures should be continued. People who have recovered from the disease are advised to wear masks, keep social distance, avoid crowded places, and remember about personal hygiene.

A group of doctors from the Russian Federation has arrived in Kyrgyzstan on July 23 as part of the humanitarian assistance. These are surgeons, cardiologists, therapists, pediatricians, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, infectious disease specialists and other specialists with experience in treating patients with coronavirus infection.