13:00
USD 76.91
EUR 90.70
RUB 1.05
English

Semetei observation unit to be transformed into infectious disease center

By the fall-winter period, up to 5,000 beds will be prepared throughout the country for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Acting Head of the Department for Organization of Medical Care and Drug Policy of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurgul Ibraeva, told.

According to her, taking into account the recommendations of Russian doctors, efforts are being made to reorganize Semetei observation unit into a full-fledged hospital specializing in the treatment of infectious diseases.

«We plan to transform Semetei observation unit into an infectious diseases center with a laboratory and sorting points, because it can accommodate a total of 550 patients. In addition, the «dirty» and «clean» zones are located at a distance from each other. The closed day patient hospitals can be reopened, if necessary,» Nurgul Ibraeva said.
link: https://24.kg/english/161637/
views: 102
Print
Related
Infectious diseases hospital with 216 beds to open in Tokmak city
Salaries of doctors to be increased through legalization of shadow economy funds
Centralized oxygen supply system installed in Cholpon-Ata hospital
Day patient center at Alisher Navoi school temporarily closed in Osh city
Mayor of Osh city donates three washing machines to day patient hospital
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Osh city
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Bishkek
Two more day patient hospitals opened in Osh city
Overhaul of building of Infectious Diseases Department starts in Cholpon-Ata
President promises construction of complex hospitals in each region
Popular
Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, UAE refrain from resuming flights to Kyrgyzstan
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
5 August, Wednesday
12:44
Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan Turkey partially resumes flights with Kyrgyzstan
12:18
20 more medical workers diagnosed with COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:13
11 more people die from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
12:09
569 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 38,110 in total
12:02
767 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan