Semetei observation unit to be transformed into infectious disease center

By the fall-winter period, up to 5,000 beds will be prepared throughout the country for treatment of COVID-19 patients. The Acting Head of the Department for Organization of Medical Care and Drug Policy of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, Nurgul Ibraeva, told.

According to her, taking into account the recommendations of Russian doctors, efforts are being made to reorganize Semetei observation unit into a full-fledged hospital specializing in the treatment of infectious diseases.

«We plan to transform Semetei observation unit into an infectious diseases center with a laboratory and sorting points, because it can accommodate a total of 550 patients. In addition, the «dirty» and «clean» zones are located at a distance from each other. The closed day patient hospitals can be reopened, if necessary,» Nurgul Ibraeva said.