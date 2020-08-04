15:34
PM of Kyrgyzstan urges customs and tax officers to actively collect taxes

«It is necessary to mobilize reserves and improve collection of duties,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov said at a working meeting on the current implementation of the budget for 2020. Press service of the Government reported.

The head of the Cabinet stressed that the Tax and Customs Services have an ability to mobilize reserves and improve collection of duties.

«Initially, we had a different plan for execution of the budget revenues. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to make certain adjustments to it. According to the results of 7 months of this year, there is a lag. At the same time, I would like to stress that since July there has been a dynamic of improvement in budget implementation indicators. It is necessary to step up work in order to cover the existing losses and form a budget for the next year,» he said.

As a result of July 2020, the plan for collection of customs and tax payments has been over-fulfilled.

«The main burden of replenishing the republican budget lies on the tax and customs services. It is important to step up efforts to prevent the import of undeclared goods and fuels and lubricants. It is also necessary to accelerate the work on implementation of the fiscalization system and ASICUDA. Certain types of economic activities that do not pose a threat of mass infection of people must resume their work. At the same time, it is important to open Torugart checkpoint, through which 65 percent of the cargo traffic passes. It is necessary to speed up the work with the Chinese side on the approval of the algorithm for the import / export of goods,» Kubatbek Boronov said.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister gave a number of instructions to increase the revenue side of the republican budget.
