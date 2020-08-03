Another batch of oxygen concentrators delivered to Kyrgyzstan from China

At least 78 ten-liter oxygen concentrators have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan from the PRC. Government’s press service reported.

The equipment arrived by a charter flight to Bishkek.

«New devices were purchased at the expense of the republican budget and handed over to the Ministry of Health for distribution among the regions of the country,» the Cabinet of Ministers noted.

Earlier, 1,500 five-liter and 40 ten-liter oxygen concentrators have been delivered from the People’s Republic of China. A total of 2,000 oxygen concentrators have been purchased in the PRC.