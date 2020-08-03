Only two families of medical workers died from COVID-19 receive compensation

Families of two medical workers who died from coronavirus have received compensation. The head of the Financial Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Muktarbek Baimurzaev, told at a briefing.

Related news At least 73 health workers die of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in total

He recalled that the government has set the amount of one-time monetary compensation to medical and other workers of healthcare organizations who become infected with COVID-19 in the workplace (200,000 soms), as well as to the families of the victims (1 million soms). Each case is examined by a special commission.

«As of August 3, 2020, about 40 applications have been received from medical workers infected with coronavirus. Compensation in four cases will be paid today, the rest of the applications are being finalized due to incorrect filling of the necessary documents. Two more families of the deceased doctors have already received 1 million soms. The commission is considering other cases as well,» Muktarbek Baimurzaev noted.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 2,829 medical workers, 1,853 of them have recovered, 73 medical workers have died in Kyrgyzstan.