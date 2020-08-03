15:11
USD 76.76
EUR 90.09
RUB 1.05
English

Only two families of medical workers died from COVID-19 receive compensation

Families of two medical workers who died from coronavirus have received compensation. The head of the Financial Department of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan, Muktarbek Baimurzaev, told at a briefing.

Related news
At least 73 health workers die of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in total
He recalled that the government has set the amount of one-time monetary compensation to medical and other workers of healthcare organizations who become infected with COVID-19 in the workplace (200,000 soms), as well as to the families of the victims (1 million soms). Each case is examined by a special commission.

«As of August 3, 2020, about 40 applications have been received from medical workers infected with coronavirus. Compensation in four cases will be paid today, the rest of the applications are being finalized due to incorrect filling of the necessary documents. Two more families of the deceased doctors have already received 1 million soms. The commission is considering other cases as well,» Muktarbek Baimurzaev noted.

COVID-19 has been confirmed in 2,829 medical workers, 1,853 of them have recovered, 73 medical workers have died in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/161469/
views: 127
Print
Related
Russian health workers about heroism of Kyrgyz colleagues in fighting COVID-19
At least 73 health workers die of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in total
Kyrgyzstan pays 396,060 million soms as compensations to medical workers
Government of Kyrgyzstan decides to pay premiums to pathologists
COVID-19 confirmed in 20 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Eight more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
At least 22 medical workers contract COVID-19 for past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Eighteen doctors from Russia arrive in Osh city
Coronavirus confirmed in 53 medical workers for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan Volunteer Abbas Ali Shah from Pakistan decides to leave Kyrgyzstan
Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city Five residential buildings burn down in Osh city
Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow Public transport to work in Bishkek tomorrow
494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total 494 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 36,299 in total
3 August, Monday
13:59
Only two families of medical workers died from COVID-19 receive compensation Only two families of medical workers died from COVID-19...
13:52
Kyrgyz schools lack more than 2,000 teachers
13:44
COVID-19 is not transmitted through breast milk
12:59
101-year-old patient recovers from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
12:49
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 18 million people globally