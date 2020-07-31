12:33
At least 73 health workers die of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan in total

At least 73 health workers have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in total in Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to it, 44 doctors, 18 specialists with secondary medical education, 3 junior medical workers, 8 other personnel have died.

The Emergency Response Center clarified that the list includes all medical workers from healthcare organizations of the Ministry of Health, private organizations, medical services of other departments and pensioners.

«Compensation payments will be accrued after a full epidemiological investigation in accordance with the provision on Compensation Payments approved by the order of the Ministry of Health,» the center added.
