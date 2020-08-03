15:11
Kyrgyz schools lack more than 2,000 teachers

As of the beginning of the new 2020/2021 academic year, Kyrgyzstan’s schools need 2,250 teachers. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science informed 24.kg news agency.

A particularly acute shortage of personnel is registered in Chui, Jalal-Abad and Osh regions, as well as in Bishkek. Least of all vacancies are in Talas and Naryn regions.

The ministry stressed that they are systematically working on distribution of young specialists from the budget-funded departments who graduated from higher and specialized secondary educational institutions as pedagogic specialists.

Wishes of graduates about job placement are taken into account. Each young specialist is personally provided with a workplace.

«By September 1, young specialists must arrive at the place of distribution and work there for 3 years. The Ministry of Education monitors appearance of each graduate. In this academic year, the number of graduates totaled 2,066 people, 1,600 of them have been distributed. At least 426 young specialists have the right to free employment because of pregnancy, military service, and so on,» the ministry noted.

In total, about 78,000 teachers work at public schools (there are more than 2,200 of them in the republic).
