10:38
USD 76.78
EUR 90.23
RUB 1.06
English

Mayor of Osh city donates three washing machines to day patient hospital

Mayor of Osh city, Taalaibek Sarybashov, met with doctors working at day patient hospitals, listened to their complaints and handed over two baskets of fruit.

«Despite the fact that the number of patients is decreasing, we are preparing additional places. I came specially to talk to you, to listen to you. Whatever problems arise, tell about them,» he said.

According to the press service of the City Hall of the southern capital, doctors of the day patient hospital, located in the building of the school named after Alisher Navoi, complained about the lack of a washing machine. «Later, on the instructions of the mayor, three washing machines were delivered to the educational institution,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/161162/
views: 93
Print
Related
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Osh city
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Bishkek
Two more day patient hospitals opened in Osh city
Overhaul of building of Infectious Diseases Department starts in Cholpon-Ata
President promises construction of complex hospitals in each region
Hospital to be built on territory of Children Infectious Diseases Clinic in Osh
Number of patients at day and night hospitals decreases in Bishkek
Free day patient hospital opened in Leninskoye village
Kubatbek Boronov: Construction of hospitals should begin this week
Authorities of Kyrgyzstan prepare project on construction of new hospitals
Popular
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan tells about resumption of air traffic
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19 Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan announces decline in incidence of COVID-19
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
30 July, Thursday
10:16
Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes statement on Day of Mourning for victims of COVID-19 Sooronbai Jeenbekov makes statement on Day of Mourning...
10:05
SCNS: Kylychbek Sultan - witness in case on forgery in office
09:51
525,105 families receive food aid since beginning of pandemic in Kyrgyzstan
09:44
Mayor of Osh city donates three washing machines to day patient hospital
09:39
Night hospital opened in Jalal-Abad
29 July, Wednesday
18:13
Kylychbek Sultan interrogated within case on violent seizure of power
18:04
COVID.KG website updated
17:53
Ismailova: Kyrgyzstan is fighting COVID-19 on ruins of Epidemiological Service
16:52
UN concerned about state of prisoners in Kyrgyzstan