Mayor of Osh city donates three washing machines to day patient hospital

Mayor of Osh city, Taalaibek Sarybashov, met with doctors working at day patient hospitals, listened to their complaints and handed over two baskets of fruit.

«Despite the fact that the number of patients is decreasing, we are preparing additional places. I came specially to talk to you, to listen to you. Whatever problems arise, tell about them,» he said.

According to the press service of the City Hall of the southern capital, doctors of the day patient hospital, located in the building of the school named after Alisher Navoi, complained about the lack of a washing machine. «Later, on the instructions of the mayor, three washing machines were delivered to the educational institution,» the statement says.