Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan resumes work

Consular Department of the Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan resumes reception of citizens from July 30. The diplomatic mission reports.

The Consulate General in Osh city will resume work on August 3.

The Embassy added that citizens will be received by preliminary electronic registration on the issues of obtaining Russian citizenship and international passports (at bishkek.kdmid.ru), as well as notarization of documents (by phones: 0312612615, 0312612617).

The Consulate employees will receive citizens without an appointment only on issues of checking citizenship, issue of a certificate for return to Russia, registration of acts of civil status, consular registration and issue of certificates.

In addition, rules for visitors have been set: entrance into the building is allowed only with a medical mask, visitors are required to treat their hands with a disinfectant solution at the entrance to the waiting room, visitors’ temperature will be measured with a non-contact thermometer at the entrance to the waiting room.