16:21
USD 76.55
EUR 89.73
RUB 1.06
English

Russian medical workers to help with development of COVID-19 treatment protocol

Russian specialists will help their Kyrgyz colleagues develop a new COVID-19 treatment protocol. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Ismailova, announced at an online briefing.

According to her, the third version of the clinical protocol is currently in force in the country. All these versions were developed by the Kyrgyz specialists themselves.

«After meeting with doctors from Russia, the Ministry of Health decided that the fourth version of the protocol would be developed jointly with the Russian colleagues. The work will be completed soon and the protocol will be approved,» she said.
link: https://24.kg/english/161099/
views: 119
Print
Related
Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan resumes work
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 16.6 million people globally
COVID-19 confirmed in 20 more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
18 more people die from coronavirus, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
668 new cases of COVID-19, pneumonia registered in Kyrgyzstan, 34,512 in total
1,047 people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia for a day in Kyrgyzstan
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had coronavirus
Russian medical workers sent to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Scientists to study causes of infection of medical workers with COVID-19
Kubatbek Boronov: Epidemiological situation in regions needs strict control
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19 Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
29 July, Wednesday
16:17
Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan resumes work Consular Department of Russian Embassy in Kyrgyzstan re...
15:58
323 Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Turkey, including transit passengers
15:47
Kyrgyzstan lacks medicines for children suffering from cancer
15:43
Accused of raping 10-year-old girl in Nooken sentenced to life imprisonment
15:22
Kyrgyzstani with 79 million in suitcase detained in Yekaterinburg