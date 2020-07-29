Russian medical workers to help with development of COVID-19 treatment protocol

Russian specialists will help their Kyrgyz colleagues develop a new COVID-19 treatment protocol. The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Aida Ismailova, announced at an online briefing.

According to her, the third version of the clinical protocol is currently in force in the country. All these versions were developed by the Kyrgyz specialists themselves.

«After meeting with doctors from Russia, the Ministry of Health decided that the fourth version of the protocol would be developed jointly with the Russian colleagues. The work will be completed soon and the protocol will be approved,» she said.