Kyrgyzstanis consider Customs Service as the most corrupt

As a result of the first half of 2020, the Kyrgyzstanis called the Customs Service the most corrupt state body. The National Statistical Committee of the country provided such data.

The general level of corruption in the country was estimated by residents of the country at 20.4 points. This is 6.3 points higher than at the end of 2019. At the same time, the leaders of the corruption ranking went into negative in the assessment.

The population confidence index was assessed in points — from −100 to +100. The higher is the score, the higher is the trust. Kyrgyzstanis were asked to answer three questions: «How much do you trust a certain government agency?», «How do you assess the level of corruption in it?» and «How do you assess its activities in general?».

Kyrgyzstanis consider the Customs Service as the most corrupt state body (-15.4 points). For six months, its score has improved by 2.9 points.

The three most corrupt state bodies are also the State Service for Punishment Execution (-3.4 points) and the State Forensic Service (2.8 points).

The rest of the state agencies with scores above five went positive in the assessment. This means that the population considers them less corrupt.

As a result of the first half of 2020, only local state administrations were able to score 50.3 points. The Offices of Plenipotentiary Representatives of the Government in the regions and the State Agency for Local Self-Government Affairs scored 49,5 scores each.

It is interesting that there are still positive indicators in the regional context in most of the regions. People believe that there is corruption, but the situation is not so difficult.

The lowest rate of corruption is in Bishkek — only 3.5 points.

Bishkek residents believe that the Bishkek City Hall, the State Agency for Antimonopoly Regulation, the Ministry of Culture, the State Agency for Local Self-Government, the State Agency for Youth Affairs and Sports, and the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund are less corrupt than the rest. Other state agencies have either less than 20 points, or their indicators have completely gone into negative.
