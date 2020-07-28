Nine passengers of flight from Kyrgyzstan diagnosed with COVID-19 in Novosibirsk

Nine passengers of a flight from Kyrgyzstan have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The head of the Territorial Administration of Rospotrebnadzor, Alexander Shcherbatov, said at an operational conference in the regional government, Sibkrai.ru reports.

«They were placed in observation unit on July 23 and tested. Nine of them were diagnosed with coronavirus infection, they have asymptomatic form, nevertheless, all measures are being taken. This is a protective measure in order people with asymptomatic form who arrived from abroad not to get into the territory of Novosibirsk Oblast,» Alexander Shcherbatov said.