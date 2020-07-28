SDMK cancels prayer on square on occasion of Kurman Ait

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan has canceled prayer on the square on occasion of Kurman Ait. Press service of the muftiyat reported.

According to it, Ait namaz will not take place either on the squares or in the central mosques of the country.

«In order to prevent further spread of the disease, the muftiyat asks the believers not to gather on Kurman Ait and not to pay visits. The holiday should be spent at home; read the Koran and make a sacrifice with your family,» the SDMK says.

The muftiyat notes that according to the terms, slaughtering of cattle was carried out only after the Ait namaz.

«In connection with the cancellation of the Ait namaz, taking into account all the moments, it is allowed to perform a sacrifice rite on such occasion at 7.30,» the SDMK said.