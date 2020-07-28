09:52
USD 76.62
EUR 89.61
RUB 1.07
English

SDMK cancels prayer on square on occasion of Kurman Ait

The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan has canceled prayer on the square on occasion of Kurman Ait. Press service of the muftiyat reported.

According to it, Ait namaz will not take place either on the squares or in the central mosques of the country.

«In order to prevent further spread of the disease, the muftiyat asks the believers not to gather on Kurman Ait and not to pay visits. The holiday should be spent at home; read the Koran and make a sacrifice with your family,» the SDMK says.

The muftiyat notes that according to the terms, slaughtering of cattle was carried out only after the Ait namaz.

«In connection with the cancellation of the Ait namaz, taking into account all the moments, it is allowed to perform a sacrifice rite on such occasion at 7.30,» the SDMK said.
link: https://24.kg/english/160891/
views: 30
Print
Related
Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Kyrgyzstan announces date of Kurman Ait
Kurman Ait: President Sooronbai Jeenbekov says festive prayer
Over 15,000 Muslims participate in festive namaz in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis to have three days off on Kurman Ait
Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Kurman Ait on August 11
Preliminary date of Kurman Ait announced
Police put on alert on the eve of Kurman Ait
Kyrgyzstanis to rest for four days during Kurman Ait
Kyrgyzstan to celebrate Kurman Ait on August 21
Spiritual Directorate of Muslims voices preliminary date of Kurman Ait
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19 Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
28 July, Tuesday
09:45
SDMK cancels prayer on square on occasion of Kurman Ait SDMK cancels prayer on square on occasion of Kurman Ai...
09:36
At least 3.2 million tons of cargo transported by rail for six months of 2020
09:33
Kyrgyzstan to punish voters for sale of votes
27 July, Monday
18:26
Each region of Kyrgyzstan to have computed tomography
18:06
Resumption of work of Bishkek kindergartens depends on epidemical situation
16:06
Health organizations purchase PPE instead of medicines
15:43
1,408 patients receive hemodialysis at expense of budget in Kyrgyzstan
15:28
150,000 packs of cigarettes without excise stamps confiscated in Chui region