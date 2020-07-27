11:01
USD 76.66
EUR 88.94
RUB 1.07
English

Russia hands over humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan

Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with humanitarian aid has landed at Manas International Airport yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, in connection with the current complex sanitary and epidemiological situation in the republic, associated with the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, the Russian Federation provides invaluable assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

The humanitarian cargo consists of medical equipment, medicines and personal protective equipment, 5 X-ray machines, 65 monitors for anesthesiology and intensive care with an oxometric sensor, 5 monitors for anesthesiology and intensive care without an oxometric sensor, 31 artificial lung ventilation devices, 100,000 medical masks, sodium enoxaparin (49,350 pieces) and olokizumab (550 pieces).

Earlier, the Russian side has provided free of charge a large batch of PCR tests and reagents for diagnosing coronavirus infection, medical equipment (infrared thermometers, thermal detectors), and personal protective equipment. The Kyrgyz Republic also received gas masks, protective suits of various modifications, RCB protection equipment, and meteorological kits within the framework of military-technical assistance between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation in the amount of 4.9 million soms.

A large group of doctors and medical workers arrived from Russia to provide practical assistance to medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/160778/
views: 101
Print
Related
Emergencies Ministry of Russia to deliver medicines to Kyrgyzstan
Eighteen doctors from Russia arrive in Osh city
President of Kyrgyzstan meets with Russian medical workers
Pharmaceutical companies donate medicines to hospitals for 26.8 million soms
Humanitarian cargo from Kyrgyz diaspora delivered from Novosibirsk to Bishkek
Russia donates PCR tests, reagents to Kyrgyzstan for 50,000 tests
Plane of Russian Emergencies Ministry with group of doctors arrives in Bishkek
Plane with military doctors of Russian Defense Ministry lands in Kant
Israel donates humanitarian aid to Kyrgyzstan to fight COVID-19
100 doctors to arrive in Kyrgyzstan from Russia
Popular
Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison Sentenced to life imprisonment Azimzhan Askarov dies in prison
Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year Kyrgyz officials tell how students will study in 2020/2021 academic year
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19 Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19
27 July, Monday
10:55
Human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov to be buried in Uzbekistan Human rights defender Azimzhan Askarov to be buried in...
10:42
Mudflow descends in Boom gorge and floods highway
10:05
Russia hands over humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan
09:46
Kyrgyzstanis living in UAE send 15 oxygen concentrators to homeland
09:28
Construction of new infectious diseases hospital starts in Osh city
26 July, Sunday
13:00
Zulqarnain Haider Khan: I will miss my friends, chalap after leaving Kyrgyzstan
25 July, Saturday
17:38
President: Kyrgyzstan will no longer take short-term loans
17:05
Emergencies Ministry of Russia to deliver medicines to Kyrgyzstan
16:55
Natalya Pshenichnaya: Community-acquired pneumonia is not COVID-19