Russia hands over humanitarian assistance to Kyrgyzstan

Another plane of the Russian Emergencies Ministry with humanitarian aid has landed at Manas International Airport yesterday.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, in connection with the current complex sanitary and epidemiological situation in the republic, associated with the rapid spread of coronavirus infection, the Russian Federation provides invaluable assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

The humanitarian cargo consists of medical equipment, medicines and personal protective equipment, 5 X-ray machines, 65 monitors for anesthesiology and intensive care with an oxometric sensor, 5 monitors for anesthesiology and intensive care without an oxometric sensor, 31 artificial lung ventilation devices, 100,000 medical masks, sodium enoxaparin (49,350 pieces) and olokizumab (550 pieces).

Earlier, the Russian side has provided free of charge a large batch of PCR tests and reagents for diagnosing coronavirus infection, medical equipment (infrared thermometers, thermal detectors), and personal protective equipment. The Kyrgyz Republic also received gas masks, protective suits of various modifications, RCB protection equipment, and meteorological kits within the framework of military-technical assistance between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation in the amount of 4.9 million soms.

A large group of doctors and medical workers arrived from Russia to provide practical assistance to medical institutions in Kyrgyzstan.