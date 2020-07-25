Emergencies Ministry of Russia to deliver medicines to Kyrgyzstan

A special flight will leave for Bishkek today as part of Russia’s assistance to Kyrgyzstan in the fight against the pandemic. Representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Maria Zakharova told.

According to the diplomat, due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the republic, the Russian government decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance.

Earlier, Russian military doctors were sent to the country to treat Kyrgyzstanis and provide consultations to their colleagues.