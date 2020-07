Body of an elderly man was found in Sokuluk district of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations received information that a corpse of an unknown man was lying in a pond located in Shopokov town on July 5 at about 9.14.

Rescuers pulled out the body of a 55-60-year-old man from the pond and handed it over to the police. The identity of the man and causes of the death are being clarified.