PM of Kyrgyzstan calls regions to prepare for negative development of situation

«Each region should be prepared for negative development of the situation that is now observed in Bishkek city,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan, Kubatbek Boronov, said at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

The head of the Cabinet turned to the heads of the regions. He noted that the capital and Chui region were hit the most. The government is doing everything possible to stop the wave of spread of the virus.

«But you must be prepared for the negative development of the situation. Prepare additional beds in hospitals in advance, create a reserve of beds. It is necessary to make calculations taking into account the number of inhabitants and available places in medical institutions. At the same time, it is necessary to prepare lists of medical workers who are ready to help, if there is a shortage of personnel. We already have a shortage. Therefore, it is necessary to step up the work on attracting specialists. In addition, the involved doctors will receive salaries according to the work done,» said Kubatbek Boronov.

The Prime Minister told that more than 600 additional beds in Bishkek are already ready. Citizens accommodated there have already begun to receive the necessary treatment. Help comes from caring citizens. Work on creation of additional beds and temporary hospitals continues. The necessary medical equipment is already installed and medicines are brought to the dormitory buildings of educational institutions.

Volunteers from the regions were brought to help doctors in Bishkek. About 70 doctors and nurses from Talas, Jalal-Abad, Naryn, Issyk-Kul and Batken regions have already arrived. Kyrgyz doctors working in Russia are also ready to help.

«The other day, with the help of rescuers, they will be delivered by plane. Despite the risk, the medial workers voluntarily go to the rescue. People responsible for the nutrition of patients and medical personnel working in difficult conditions were instructed to resolve all issues related to both nutrition, working conditions and stay in medical institutions. Citizens should receive healthy food that will allow them to continue fight against the insidious virus,» the Prime Minister said.
