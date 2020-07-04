Day patient facilities in Bishkek to serve up to 700 people per hour

Day patient facilities in Bishkek will work in four districts of the capital and serve up to 700 people per hour. The Republican Emergency Response Center of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The facilities are intended for treatment of mild and moderate forms of acute respiratory viral infections and pneumonia. Patients can get intravenous infusions there. All the preparatory work should be completed by the end of the day.

«The temporary facilities in Bishkek will be opened at the premises of Gazprom sports and recreation center, Raatbek Sanatbaev center, in the Sports Palace and a bakery building near the church on the southern highway,» the center noted.

Most of the patients with coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia are in Bishkek. Many patients with community-acquired pneumonia cannot be hospitalized due to lack of places in hospitals.