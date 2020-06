A fast food outlet exploded and completely burned down in Bishkek at the intersection of Intergelpo and Kensuiskaya Streets. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

Message about the fire was received on June 12 at 23.35. One fire team worked at the scene. The fire was extinguished at 00.09.

Cause of the explosion is being found out.