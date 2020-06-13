Kyrgyzstan takes 93rd place out of 163 in Global Peace Index

Kyrgyzstan takes the 93rd place in the global peacefulness ranking. The Global Peace Index says.

The republic scored 2,094 points and rose two lines up compared to last year. Kazakhstan had the best result and the 70th place among the closest neighbors of the republic. Russia has the worst indicator, which is at the 154th place in terms of peacefulness. Belarus takes the 94th place, Georgia — the 95th place, Armenia — the 99th place, Uzbekistan — the 100th, Tajikistan — the 107th and Turkmenistan — the 116th.

The index includes 163 countries of the world ranked according to their level of peacefulness.

Authors of the report stress that global peacefulness has deteriorated over the past year.

Iceland is still the most peaceful country in the world. It has been taking in this position since 2008. New Zealand, Austria, Portugal and Denmark are also at the top of the ranking. Afghanistan has been the least peaceful country in the world for the second year in a row. It is followed by Syria, Iraq, South Sudan and Yemen. Each of them, except Yemen, has been among the top five least peaceful countries in the world since at least 2015.