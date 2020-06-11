Donations during Ramadan 2020 reduced more than three times

A total of 9.5 million soms in the form of sadaqa al-fitr (voluntary donations from believers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan) have been received from the parishioners of the muftiyat. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 4,035,763 soms were transferred to the bank account of SDMK, local mosques collected 4,790,804 soms, and regional kaziyats — 944,020 soms.

«All the money will be spent on charity for needy families. To date, 300 people have turned for assistance to the SDMK. All of them will receive 1,500 soms each, and we will give them 10 kilograms of flour from other sources,» the muftiyat added.

The sum of sadaqa al-fitr reached 32,956,000 soms last year.