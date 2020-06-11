16:01
USD 74.34
EUR 84.52
RUB 1.08
English

Donations during Ramadan 2020 reduced more than three times

A total of 9.5 million soms in the form of sadaqa al-fitr (voluntary donations from believers during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan) have been received from the parishioners of the muftiyat. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

At least 4,035,763 soms were transferred to the bank account of SDMK, local mosques collected 4,790,804 soms, and regional kaziyats — 944,020 soms.

«All the money will be spent on charity for needy families. To date, 300 people have turned for assistance to the SDMK. All of them will receive 1,500 soms each, and we will give them 10 kilograms of flour from other sources,» the muftiyat added.

The sum of sadaqa al-fitr reached 32,956,000 soms last year.
link: https://24.kg/english/155678/
views: 105
Print
Related
Mufti of Kyrgyzstan calls to comply with quarantine rules during Ramadan
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on beginning of Ramadan
Flash mob against theft from donation boxes announced in Kyrgyzstan
Spiritual Directorate of Muslims determines size of sadaqa al-fitr
Sooronbai Jeenbekov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Ramadan
Mufti congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on beginning of Ramadan
Muftiyat of Kyrgyzstan starts preparations for holy fast of Muslims - Orozo
Believers collect over 33 million soms during Ramadan
Muftiyat determines size of sadaqa al-fitr
Muftiate of Kyrgyzstan determines amount of donations Sadaqah Al-Fitr
Popular
Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova Photo of the day. Amazingly feminine and beautiful Aisuluu Tynybekova
Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek Bulgarian Georgi Radev about football and how he survived quarantine in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU Kyrgyzstan not exclude withdrawal of its representatives in EAEU
Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison Trial of History Museum case: Sapar Isakov sentenced to 18 years in prison
11 June, Thursday
15:59
All mosques located along highways to be closed in Talas All mosques located along highways to be closed in Tal...
14:45
Donations during Ramadan 2020 reduced more than three times
13:24
Financial police detain head of State Directorate of Bishkek-Osh highway
13:01
Border problems: EEC recognizes Kazakhstan’s actions as barrier to EAEU market
12:42
15-year-old girl jumps from multi-storey building window in Tokmak