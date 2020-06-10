At least 49 people serving life sentences for June 2010 events in Osh city

At least 53 people have been sentenced to life in prison in Kyrgyzstan for the June 2010 events in Osh city. The head of Kylym Shamy human rights center, Aziza Abdirasulova, told 24.kg news agency.

According to her, the case of two defendants was reviewed in court, and their sentences were reduced. Two more people died in prisons.

Currently, 49 people are still serving sentences for organizing and participating in riots during the June events in southern Kyrgyzstan.

In total, according to official figures, more than 5,600 criminal cases have been initiated on the events in 2010 in the south Kyrgyzstan. Only about 9 percent of them have been solved. Aziza Abdirasulova

«For example, not a single out of more than 10 facts of rape was disclosed. Kylym Shamy registered 28 facts of seizure of firearms from government agencies, but no one was held accountable on them,» Aziza Abdirasulova said.

Interethnic clashes began on the night of June 11, 2010 in Osh city. According to unofficial information, about 800 people have died in the early days of the riots. In the evening of June 14, the media reported about more than 2,000 dead.

State bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic report 443 officially registered killed.