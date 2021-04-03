Osh tragedy: Sadyr Japarov instructs to study all materials on June events

The President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the State Committee for National Security to study materials on the tragic June 2010 events in the south of the country, as a result of which hundreds of citizens died and thousands were injured. Presidential press service reported.

«Based on the results of the work carried out, he instructed to provide full information on the decisions made by state bodies, as well as to make appropriate decisions in compliance with the legality and objectivity,» the message says.

Ethnic clashes took place in the south of the country on June 10, 2010.

According to unofficial data, about 800 people died in the first days of the riots. On the evening of June 14, the media reported more than 2,000 deaths.

However, the state bodies of Kyrgyzstan provided different statistics: 443 victims were officially registered.

Law enforcement agencies opened 5,646 criminal cases on illegal facts, 3,346 of which — in Osh city, 1,303 — in Osh region, 954 — in Jalal-Abad region, and 43 more cases were initiated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office. These are the data of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

At least 336 criminal cases against 532 persons were sent to court. Some 286 cases in relation to 488 persons with their conviction to various types of punishment have been considered.

Report of the National Commission for investigation of causes of the tragic events that took place in the south of the republic in June 2010 provides the following information: as of December 10, 2010, at least 426 bodies were found in Osh city, Osh and Jalal-Abad regions, 381 of them were identified. Most of the identified are the Uzbeks (276), Kyrgyz — 105, representatives of other nationalities — 2. At least 1,925 citizens received bodily injuries (925 of them had gunshot wounds).

According to the report, 10 Interior Ministry employees were killed (172 were wounded, including two retired Interior Ministry officers), one officer was killed and two more servicemen were wounded.

According to an international independent commission led by Dr. Kimmo Kiljunen, which published a report in 2011, at least 470 people were killed in the ethnic conflict in southern Kyrgyzstan. More than 90 percent of those killed were men. About 67 percent of those killed had gunshot wounds, 90 percent were the Uzbeks.