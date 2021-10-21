15:28
Some politicians provoked 2010 Osh events - Sadyr Japarov

Multinationality is the country’s main wealth, the President of Kyrgyzstan said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations.

According to Sadyr Japarov, some politicians provoked the 2010 events in Osh in pursuit of their personal interests.

«There are 80 ethnic groups living in our country. This is our wealth. We know that in 2010, the Osh events broke out due to the use of the ethnic issue for personal interests by some people. There are such politicians now, too. During the election period, the Ministry of Internal Affairs especially needs to respond promptly to such signals,» he said.
