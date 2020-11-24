15:19
Sadyr Japarov accuses politicians of 2010 Osh events

«My opinion about prosecution of those who are guilty of 2010 Osh events frightens some politicians,» Sadyr Japarov said live on one of TV channels.

«These words of mine frighten some people. They are afraid that I will resume criminal cases and may bring them to justice. But I had no such intention. I thought that everything had already passed, cooled down. The main culprits of the tragedy are the President and Chairman of the State Committee for National Security. They had information that clashes would start, but they sat and did nothing,» Sadyr Japarov said.

On November 12, at his press conference, then acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov explained why he went on a working trip to the south of the country.

«In 2010, despite the message from the special services, law enforcement agencies, the authorities did not pay attention, no one went to the south. We went and had a one-on-one meeting. We met with representatives of the diaspora. We asked them to be patient. If such preventive meetings had not been held, in case of a conflict, coronavirus would have remained in the background,» he said.

«There were forces that wanted an interethnic conflict, and this is worse than coronavirus,» Sadyr Japarov added.

He believes that some politicians, hiding behind opposition statements, are trying to justify their past dubious deeds.

«Let’s take Kanybek Imanaliev. It turns out there is a criminal case against him. He said that finding a criminal case against him was like finding a crocodile in Naryn river. And he is not detained, because he has parliamentary immunity. When they start shouting, opposing, they hope that if they are detained and imprisoned, they will get the support of the people,» Sadyr Japarov said.
