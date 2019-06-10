Kyrgyzstan commemorates 9th anniversary of Osh tragedy

Events commemorating the anniversary of the tragic events of 2010 began in Osh city. Press service of the mayor’s office of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Laying of flowers and a meeting-requiem with a minute of silence in memory of the victims took place at Tears of Mothers memorial.

A common prayer was read and words of condolences to the relatives of those killed in the tragic events were expressed.

The events are attended by the Deputy Prime Minister Zamirbek Askarov, Mayor of Osh city Taalaibek Sarybashov, Chairman of the City Council Zhaparbek Ormonov, Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Osh region Uzarbek Zhylkybaev, a number of public figures, representatives of kaziyat, relatives of the victims.