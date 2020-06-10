21:45
UN Resident Coordinator makes statement on occasion of June 2010 events

The United Nations Resident Coordinator in the Kyrgyz Republic Ozonnia Ojielo made a statement on occasion of June 2010 events in Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, the people of the Kyrgyz Republic have demonstrated resilience, enormous patience, and a capacity to recover. «You have worked hard to lay a strong foundation for reconciliation and to create conditions for peace and prosperity. This commemoration reminds us all that societies are becoming increasingly multiethnic, multi religious and multicultural,» Ozonnia Ojielo said.

We need to remember that reconciliation is something that never ends. It is always work in progress with several ends and beginnings.

Ozonnia Ojielo

He added that diversity strengthens social cohesion and, if cherished, can serve to unleash the development potential of every society. The UN Resident Coordinator stressed that in this period, when the COVID-19 pandemic is posing the greatest threat to health and socio-economic stability, diversity can serve as a force for unity and mobilization to confront and defeat this pandemic.

«The UN remains at your service as a companion and will continue to support the Government and people of the Kyrgyz Republic in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by helping build a stable and prosperous society, in which diversity is valued, each citizen feels that he or she belongs to the community and the country, and the most vulnerable groups that are left behind feel a renewed sense of hope and opportunity for the future,» the statement says.

Interethnic clashes began on the night of June 11, 2010 in Osh city. According to official figures, about 500 people died, more than 2,000 were injured. Thousands of Kyrgyzstanis, representatives of Uzbek nationality, were forced to flee the country.
