Villagers keep road to pasture blocked in Naryn district

Residents of Zherge-Tal village blocked the road to a pasture in Naryn region on Friday. Press service of the Office of Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government of Kyrgyzstan in the region reported.

About 170 residents did not let the shepherds to the pasture. Participants of the protest rally — residents of Naryn district — demand grazing of only their cattle on Kum-Bel pasture.

«Earlier, residents of Kochkor district grazed their cattle on this pasture. The Naryn District Department of Internal Affairs registered materials under the Article «Illegal blocking of roads» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Earlier, the Government issued a decree according to which the pasture was allocated to the Kochkor district for use until 2030, but territorially this land belongs to Naryn district,» the office said.