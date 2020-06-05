00:08
Three Kyrgyz Temir Zholu employees suspected of fraud

Violations of the law on public procurement were revealed in the activities of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise and three its employees were detained. Press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The employees of the state-owned enterprise have established a stable scheme for organizing state procurement at inflated prices with participation of controlled entities, which transferred a kickback of 15 percent of the amount of contract to the former management of the enterprise.

According to the results of the forensic examination and audit of the Accounts Chamber, appointed as part of the pre-trial proceedings, significant material damage to the state was done even as a result of some of the state procurements.

The Anti-Corruption Service of the State Committee for National Security detained four people, including the current and former senior officials of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu and one representative of the supplier company. They are suspected of committing a crime under Article 204 (Fraud) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
