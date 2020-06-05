15:51
USD 73.92
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.07
English

Brazil has third-highest coronavirus death rate in the world

The number of people died from novel coronavirus has grown by 5,145 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 391,136 people have died from COVID-19 globally. At least 108,211 people died from the virus in the USA, 39,987 — in the UK, 34,021 — in Brazil, 33,689— in Italy, and 29,068— in France.

In total, 6,632,985 people got infected with coronavirus.

The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,872,660), Brazil (614,941), Russia (440,538), the UK (283,079), Spain (240,660), Italy (234,013) and India (226,713).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 2,800,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 63,811 people.

At least 1,936 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 12,067 cases — in Kazakhstan, 3,939 — in Uzbekistan, 4,289 — in Tajikistan.
link: https://24.kg/english/154969/
views: 180
Print
Related
High risk of coronavirus infection observed in markets of Kyrgyzstan
COVID-19 confirmed in six more medical workers in Kyrgyzstan
Two women die from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
At least 48 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
37 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,936 in total
Coronavirus confirmed in nurse at Republican AIDS Center
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 6.4 million people globally
Round-the-clock virological laboratory to be opened in Issyk-Kul region
Three devices for COVID-19 PCR tests delivered to Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan Health certificates to be required from all arrivals in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume international flights on June 15
New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for vacationers on Issyk-Kul voiced in Kyrgyzstan
Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan Girl kidnapped for marriage, beaten in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan
5 June, Friday
15:30
Over $ 300,000 transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan under fictitious contracts Over $ 300,000 transferred from Russia to Kyrgyzstan un...
13:56
At least 16,000 women give birth twice a year in Kyrgyzstan
13:32
Tourist season in Issyk-Kul region to become more active after June 20
13:21
Post-crisis government plan of Kyrgyzstan to be presented by end of June
13:10
Sergei Ponomarev: It is necessary to simplify tax administration