Brazil has third-highest coronavirus death rate in the world

The number of people died from novel coronavirus has grown by 5,145 globally. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 391,136 people have died from COVID-19 globally. At least 108,211 people died from the virus in the USA, 39,987 — in the UK, 34,021 — in Brazil, 33,689— in Italy, and 29,068— in France.

In total, 6,632,985 people got infected with coronavirus.

The highest number of the infected is in the United States (1,872,660), Brazil (614,941), Russia (440,538), the UK (283,079), Spain (240,660), Italy (234,013) and India (226,713).

Coronavirus cases have been reported in 188 countries.

As of today, the number of people who recovered from coronavirus exceeds 2,800,000 people. During the day, the figure grew by 63,811 people.

At least 1,936 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 12,067 cases — in Kazakhstan, 3,939 — in Uzbekistan, 4,289 — in Tajikistan.