Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev goes on hunger strike

The head of Ventus human rights organization, detained in Karakol city, Kamil Ruziev went on hunger strike. His son Azat Ruziev told.

According to him, a hearing will be held in Karakol city on May 31 to choose a preventive measure for him. «My mother was informed that the process will be closed that is absolutely illegal. Such a decision should be made by a judge on the spot,» the son of the human rights activist said.

He also said that his father was detained on May 29 at around 8 p.m. by the State Committee for National Security. «He was placed in a temporary detention center in Karakol, at his place of work. My dad protects victims of torture and fights against police lawlessness exactly in Issyk-Kul region.

Being in the temporary detention center, my dad, who did not agree with the accusations, went on a hunger strike. The family members have already tried to hand over food for him, but he refused to accept it. He took only the pills that he needs because of his poor health,» Azat Ruziev posted on social media.

The ambulance doctors who arrived at the temporary detention center noted that blood pressure of my father dropped significantly. But despite this, he continues the hunger strike. Azat Ruziev

He also provided details of the detention of Kamil Ruziev. «The lawyer said that during the detention my father did not have a passport with him, so for now his case consists only of an act of detention. Yes, SCNS employees have the right to detain any citizen to verify their identity for 48 hours. But at the same time, the state committee sent out a press release to all the media that the dad was charged with forgery of documents and fraud. All this is not yet included in the case, according to the lawyer,» the son of the human rights activist says.

I’m not a lawyer, but my dad’s colleagues told me that the police should deal with such cases, not the SCNS. Azat Ruziev

He noted that his father has been protecting victims of torture for over 20 years and is struggling with the flaws in the law enforcement system.