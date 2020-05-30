Capsule laid at construction site of Moscow State University’s branch in Osh

A capsule was laid at the construction site of the building of the Moscow State University’s branch in Osh city. The Embassy of Russia in Kyrgyzstan reported on its Facebook page.

The diplomatic mission noted that the rector of the Osh State University Kudaiberdi Kozhobekov and the Consul General of Russia in Osh Roman Svistin took part in the ceremony.

Recall, at the forum of the rectors of universities of Kyrgyzstan and Russia Development of Science and Education — Investments in Future in March 2019, the rector of the Mikhail Lomonosov Moscow State University, the President of the Russian Union of Rectors of Universities Viktor Sadovnichy said that the MSU branch was not opened in Kyrgyzstan not through their fault. He gave his consent six times, but no steps have been taken by Kyrgyzstan.

Later, the head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov said that the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov personally controls the issue of opening the university. After that, the Ministry of Education announced that they could open a branch of the Moscow State University in the Kyrgyz Republic already in 2020.