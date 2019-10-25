Branch of Moscow State University to be built in Osh city

Construction of a branch of the Moscow State University named after Mikhail Lomonosov is planned to begin within a month. It was announced at a meeting of the Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Kanybek Isakov and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Kyrgyzstan Nikolay Udovichenko.

As the press service of the ministry noted, the parties discussed issues of cooperation between the two countries in the field of education and opening of a branch of the Moscow State University in Osh city. The Minister presented the architectural design of the institution.

Recall, the rector of Moscow State University named after Mikhail Lomonosov, the president of the Russian Union of Rectors of Universities Viktor Sadovnichy said at the Forum of Rectors of Universities of Kyrgyzstan and Russia «Development of Science and Education — Investments in Future» in March 2019 that the branch of the Moscow State University was not opened in the Kyrgyz Republic not through their fault. He agreed six times, but no steps have been taken by Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Education said that the issue of opening of a branch of the Moscow State University was not raised at the intergovernmental level at all.

Later, the Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Daniyar Sydykov said that the President Sooronbai Jeenbekov personally controlled the issue of opening of the university. After that, the Ministry of Education announced that the branch of the Moscow State University could be opened in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2020.